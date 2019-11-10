VIDEOS: First-ever PPW champion crowned in Abbotsford

Matt Xstatic was crowned the first-ever Pacific Pro Wrestling champion on Saturday night in Abbotsford, but the title win came with some controversy.

Xstatic pinned the tournament’s final competitor – Bishop – with a spectacular 450 splash to win the one night tournament, and was then attacked by co-owner Danni Deeds after Deeds refused to present him with the belt.

Deeds stated that Xstatic “definitely does NOT deserve” it and proceeded to hit him with a stunner and leave with the belt himself. Fan Scott Aeschlimann shot footage of the shocking turn of events from his seat.

The footage was also captured by local videographer Kevin MacDonald (see below).

Xstatic opened the event with a pin fall victory over Judas Icarus in a spectacular first round match. He then outlasted other first round winners Bishop, Todd Quality and Daniel Makabe in the final match, pinning Bishop with a 450 splash to secure the win.

Makabe opened the event by defeating Collin Cutler via submission. That victory advanced Makabe to the tournament. Other round one results included: Bishop pinned Elliot Tyler, Todd Quality pinned Shreddz and Makabe beat Eddie Osborune via submission.

Following Quality’s win, he was attacked by his former manager Mike Democrat and Shreddz.

An extremely entertaining six-man tag match also occurred, with the trio of Artemis Spencer and The Voros Twins beating the threesome of Tony Baroni, Billy Suede and Travis Williams.

Women’s action saw Scarlett Black insert herself into the advertised match featuring local legend Nicole Matthews taking on returning star KC Spinelli. Spinelli pinned Matthews to earn the win.

The next PPW show is set for Feb. 15, 2020 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

Video by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

Video by: Kevin MacDonald/KAM Productions