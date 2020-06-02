VIDEO: Yarrow’s Corwin Drew in final four of Vancouver Whitecaps Academy skills competition

The soccer star is looking for community support to get him through the next round of online voting

Corwin Drew is a final four contestant in the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy skills competition.

Yarrow’s Corwin Drew has made the final four in a nationwide soccer skills competition, and needs your help making it to the final.

The 12 year old entered the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy skills competition, which challenges academy players to produce a 30 second video of skills/tricks. The contest is part of the Whitecaps’ #StayatHome campaign, encouraging players to train at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drew has battled through four rounds so far. He emerged from a preliminary round to make the top 16, then the top eight and now the top four.

He is up against a player from Newfoundland in the national semi-final, which will be decided by online voting closing Friday at 5 p.m.

You can check out the online voting link at https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/450772

If he succeeds, Drew may take on a Lower Mainland player named Tea in an all-B.C. championship round which would begin Monday.

“Corwin eats, breathes and sleeps soccer,” his mom, Christine Drew said. “You will always find a soccer ball at Corwin’s feet. It even comes with him on vacation, and winning this competition would re-affirm that all his hard work to develop his skills is paying off.”

If he wins, his video will be played on the B.C. Place big screen in front of thousands of fans at a Vancouver Whitecaps match.

“It would be a special moment to share his video with thousands of soccer fans,” Christine said. “Especially the professional players that Corwin one day aspires to be.”

Drew has been playing soccer since he was three years old and has put together quite a resume.

The Vedder middle school student has played for the Chilliwack FC prospects and gold rep teams the last six years.

He plays for the Whitecaps Academy prospects program at Simon Fraser University (Mainland) and the Fraser Valley Academy. Just before the pandemic hit, Drew made it on to the U13 Coquitlam-Metro Ford High Performance League (HPL) team, and will be joining them once COVID-19 social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Drew’s biggest adventure to date is being chosen to play as part of a Whitecaps Academy team in November 2019 as part of the U12 MLS Adidas Generation cup in Atlanta, Georgia.

