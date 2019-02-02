VIDEO: Winterhawks down Vancouver Giants

First loss in 11 games for Langley-based team

Vancouver Giants suffered their first regulation loss in a span of 11 games Friday night in Portland, Oregon.

Reece Newkirk scored twice and Joachim Blichfeld added a goal and an assist as the Portland Winterhawks downed the Giants 3-0 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Shane Farkas turned aside all 24 shots he faced in the Portland net securing his fourth shutout of the season.

Trent Miner stopped 26 shots in response for the Giants.

Friday’s loss marked the first regulation loss for the Vancouver Giants since Jan. 4th.

In four of their past eight games, the Vancouver Giants have only managed a single power play.

Trent Miner has surrendered two goals or fewer in six of his past seven appearances. During that span he’s 6-1.

Giants will head into Saturday night’s game against Prince George with a 15 point lead on Victoria for first in the B.C. Division.

Photos by Keith Dwiggins