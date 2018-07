East vs. West in a football showdown on Chilliwack turf

The hosting Western Canada team claimed the first-ever All Canada Bowl trophy, beating their eastern rivals 14-0 at Exhibition Stadium in Chilliwack on Saturday.

Football players from Grades 10 and 11 from across the country competed in the 2018 ACG All Canada Bowl under the sun.

The western team consists of players from Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C. while the eastern team had players from Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.