Jill Hamming of Vernon, originally from Abbotsford makes a run on Wimpys Sweet BH in the non-pro division Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Western Canadian Reining Association ends series in Chilliwack

Seventy-two horses made 237 runs over the three-day show

  • Jul. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Seventy-two horses and 95 horse/rider combinations participated in the West Coast Classic, the final Western Canadian Reining Association event of a three-show series over the weekend at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

By the end of the three days 237 runs competed for just over $15,000 in prize money in classes from beginner to pro with participants of all ages coming from as far as Washington and Prince George.

Chilliwack’s Jim Greendyk won the level 2 and 4 open derby championship on Lil Bee Bee Gun (a local horse owned by Katelyn McDonald) with a score of 73.5 and came in second place in the same divisions on Smokin Tinsel Mint, owned by Cortney Vandepol.

Other Greendyks made a hometown impression: Emilie Greendyk was the reserve champion in intermediate non-pro on Skeets Peponita (leased from Michelle Kuipers); Esther Greendyk placed second in youth 14-18 on Hangin Wright On, also leased from Kuipers.

