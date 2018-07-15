VIDEO: Western Canadian Reining Association ends series in Chilliwack

Jill Hamming of Vernon, originally from Abbotsford makes a run on Wimpys Sweet BH in the non-pro division Sunday morning.

Seventy-two horses and 95 horse/rider combinations participated in the West Coast Classic, the final Western Canadian Reining Association event of a three-show series over the weekend at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

By the end of the three days 237 runs competed for just over $15,000 in prize money in classes from beginner to pro with participants of all ages coming from as far as Washington and Prince George.

Chilliwack’s Jim Greendyk won the level 2 and 4 open derby championship on Lil Bee Bee Gun (a local horse owned by Katelyn McDonald) with a score of 73.5 and came in second place in the same divisions on Smokin Tinsel Mint, owned by Cortney Vandepol.

Other Greendyks made a hometown impression: Emilie Greendyk was the reserve champion in intermediate non-pro on Skeets Peponita (leased from Michelle Kuipers); Esther Greendyk placed second in youth 14-18 on Hangin Wright On, also leased from Kuipers.