VIDEO: Walnut Grove Gators basketball team post win in opening round of provincials

Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament features 32 B.C. teams, three from Langley

  • Feb. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Walnut Grove Secondary was a winner during the opening round of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre Saturday.

Walnut Grove defeated Magee Secondary 68-57 at the 8:30 a.m. game.

Other Langley teams suffered losses in their opening games, with R.E. Mountain losing 54-35 to Okanagan Mission and 52-45 to Eric Hamber, while Brookswood Secondary lost to Sir Winston Churchill 69-53.

READ MORE: Langley teams headed to upcoming basketball provincials

Provincials will run through to the finals on Tuesday, Feb. 26 as 32 teams fight to see who has the best squad of young players.

Girls provincials get underway Feb. 27 and run to March 2.

Local teams include Langley Christian which has its first match against Westsyde at 8 p.m. next Wednesday.

Admission:

Adults (19 – 64 years old) $8

Students (13 – 18 years old) $6

Seniors (65 + years old) $6

Youth (7 – 12 years old) $2

Children 6 and Under free

Full event ass (all ages) $25

Tickets are subject to an additional $1 service charge and additional processing fee when ordering online or by phone.

