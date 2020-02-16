VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it nine straight

Alex Kannok Leipert contributed to the team’s ninth win a row Saturday, Feb. 15, downing Seattle Thunderbirds on the road (Giants file)

Vancouver Giants captured their ninth straight victory with a 6-2 triumph over the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday night in Kent, WA.

Calgary Flames prospect Milos Roman scored once in each period while Tristen Nielsen, Trevor Longo and Holden Katzalay all recorded multi-point games.

Between the pipes, David Tendeck stopped 21 of Seattle’s 23 shots to earn his seventh straight victory.

Matthew Rempe and Mekai Sanders had goals for Seattle.

The Vancouver win, coupled with Victoria’s loss in Kamloops moves the G-Men within two points of second in the B.C. Division standings.

At 3:10 into the first period, Roman one-timed an Eric Florchuk feed past Seattle’s Roddy Ross on a power play to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. Tyler Preziuso also assisted.

Seattle tied the game at 9:31 when rookie Mekai Sanders tipped home a feed from Cade McNelly.

Tristen Nielsen restored the Giants lead at 17:38 off a shorthanded rush down the left-wing. Nielsen’s goal was set up by both Trevor Longo and David Tendeck.

Then Bowen Byram increased the Giants lead to 3-1 at 19:09 off a shot from the left-wing point that made its way through traffic and home off a faceoff victory. Holden Katzalay and Cole Shepard both earned assists.

In the second, Roman’s second goal of the night came at 4:37 off a three-way passing sequence with Nielsen and Alex Kannok Leipert.

Matthew Rempe moved Seattle back within two at 11:56 on a power play.

Rempe parked himself in front of the Giants goal and knocked home a Connor Roulette rebound.

Roman recorded his first career WHL hat-trick just 61 seconds into the third period off a one-timer from the high slot. Roman’s goal was set up by both Justin Sourdif and Tristen Nielsen.

The final Giants goal of the night came courtesy of Trevor Longo off the rush at 15:21. Michal Kvasnica and Holden Katzalay drew the helpers.

Final score: Vancouver 6, Seattle 2.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Eighth straight win for Vancouver Giants

READ MORE: Giants make it seven in a row with win in Langley

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make six in a row

Roman and Nielsen were first and second stars of the game, with Seattle’s Sanders third.

Roman became the second Giant this season to record a hat-trick. Eric Florchuk also scored three goals back on January 17th against Victoria.

Eric Florchuk (10 games), Justin Sourdif (nine games), Bowen Byram (eight games) all extended their lengthy point streaks on Saturday.

Tristen Nielsen has now scored in four straight games for Vancouver. He has a team-high 14 multi-point games.

Saturday marked Kaden Kohle’s 100th career game.

Goaltender David Tendeck has earned assists in back-to-back games.

Next up, a rematch with Seattle on Monday afternoon (Feb. 16) at 2 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News