VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Forward Evan Patrician takes a shot Saturday night (Nov. 30) in Kennewick against the Tri-City Americans. (Derek Guscott/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants (13-11-1-1) dropped a 5-1 decision to the Tri-City Americans (12-10-2-1) Saturday night in Kennewick, WA.

Edge Lambert (2G, 1A), Krystof Hrabik (1G, 2A) and Sasha Mutala (3A) combined for nine points for the home side while goaltender Talyn Boyko turned aside 43 Vancouver shots.

Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal for Vancouver who got 14 saves combined from Trent Miner and David Tendeck.

At 3:51 into the first, Tristen Nielsen wired home his team-leading 14th goal from the right-wing circle off a pass from Bowen Byram.

Nielsen’s goal was Vancouver’s only of the night. The Americans caught fire and replied five straight goals to take their first victory since November 11th in Edmonton.

Connor Bouchard netted Tri-City’s first goal of the night on the power play, assisted by Luke Zazula and Sasha Mutala. The assists marks Zazula’s first point with the Americans since the 19-year-old defenceman was acquired from Kamloops on Wednesday.

Edge Lambert scored the go-ahead goal for Tri-City off a feed from Connor Bouchard at 15:01 first period. The Americans carried the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

San Jose Barracuda prospect Krystof Hrabik set up Nick Bowman for Tri-City’s third goal mid-second period. Six minutes later Edge Lambert netted his second of the night, on the power play, with a shot from the slot. Lambert leads all Americans rookies in scoring with 8 goals and 6 assists this season. Tonight was his first ever multi point game.

Vancouver switched goaltenders putting David Tendeck in for Trent Miner to start the third period. Tendeck stopped all three shots faced, but Vancouver was unable generate offense and make a comeback.

Hrabik sealed Tri-City’s victory with an empty net goal, scored shorthanded, with 1:18 remaining.

Talyn Boyko played the full game in net for Tri-City stopping 43 of 44 shots faced. The second year netminder has now won four of five games he’s started in this season.

Giants are currently ranked seventh in the WHL Western Conference.

By the numbers:

Final Score: Tri-City 5 – Vancouver 1

Final Shots: 44-19 Vancouver

Vancouver Power Play: 0/7

Tri-City Power Play: 2/4

Trent Miner: 11/15 saves for Vancouver (6-6-1-1)

David Tendeck: 3/3 saves for Vancouver

Talyn Boyko: 43/44 saves for Tri-City (4-0-1-0)

Three Stars:

Edge Lambert (TC – 2G, 1A)

Talyn Boyko (TC – 43 Saves)

Connor Bouchard (TC – 1G, 1A)

Next Giants Game: a Wednesday showdown with the Victoria Royals at 7:00 PM at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria.

Their next home game is against Spokane Chiefs Friday, Dec. 6 at the Langley Events Centre at 7:30 p.m.

