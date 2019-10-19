VIDEO: Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram will take on the Russians

Defenceman will represent WHL on six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series

For a second straight season, Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram will represent the WHL in the 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia Series.

Byram is looking forward to the series, saying it will give fans a chance to see future NHL stars go head-to-head.

“Always fast hockey and lots of skill,” Byram predicted.

“They’re [the Russians] a good team.”

Byram, a 2001-born defenceman from Cranbrook, was one of 20 players named to Team WHL’s roster.

He was the third overall pick of the Vancouver Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

In 147 regular season games he has compiled 33 goals and 75 assists for 108 points.

In nine games this season with the Langley-based team, Byram has posted one goal and nine assists for 10 points.

In June Byram was chosen fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Last season, he set a new single-season franchise record for goals by a defenceman (26).

He then set a new single-season league record with six overtime winning goals.

His 23 points in 22 playoff games made him the first defenceman to ever lead the WHL playoffs in scoring.

2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series Schedule

Game 1 – Monday, November 4 at Saint John, N.B.

Game 2 – Tuesday, November 5 at Moncton, N.B.

Game 3 – Thursday, November 7 at Kitchener, Ont.

Game 4 – Monday, November 11 at London, Ont.

Game 5 – Wednesday, November 13 at Saskatoon, Sask.

Game 6 – Thursday, November 14 at Prince Albert, Sask.

The six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series features regional league teams of Canadian National Junior Team candidates competing against the Russian National Junior Team.

Team CHL has won 12 times in event history, with Russia winning on four occasions.

