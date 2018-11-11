VIDEO: UFV professor working with the B.C. Lions

UFV professor Roger Friesen is working for the B.C. Lions this season as the team’s first-ever performance psychology consultant. (UFV photo)

An Abbotsford resident has a unique role with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Roger Friesen is the team’s first-ever full-time performance psychology consultant. He started the position with the team in the spring.

Friesen is also a faculty member in the Kinesiology department at the University of the Fraser Valley.

For the past 20 years, Friesen has worked with athletes at the National and Olympic level. He has also worked with guides in the adventure tourism field.

Video by: UFV