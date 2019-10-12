VIDEO: Tristen Nielsen leads the way as Vancouver Giants down Moose Jaw

Forward for Langley-based team has a very good game

Giants forward Tristen Nielsen, with Jackson Sheperd backing his play, went for the goal against Moose Jaw Friday night (Oct 11). Nielsen paced the Vancouver Giants (5-5) offence with two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory. Photo by Nick Pettigrew

Giants forward Tristen Nielsen is on a roll.

Friday night (Oct. 11) in Moose Jaw, Nielsen paced the Vancouver Giants (5-5) offense with two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors (5-2).

Justin Sourdif and Lukas Svejkovsky also scored while goaltender David Tendeck made 25 saves in the Giants net.

Owen Hardy had the lone goal in response for Moose Jaw.

Play by play:

First goal turned out to be the only goal for the Warriors, at 3:29 into the first period from Owen Hardy.

Hardy followed up a Brayden Tracey rebound to secure his third goal of the season. The goal was originally waived off, but after a review the officials ruled it a good goal.

With 48 seconds left in the first, Tristen Nielsen got the Giants back even with a power play goal.

Nielsen out-maneuvered two Moose Jaw defencemen off the rush before ripping home a shot past Bailey Brkin’s glove. Bowen Byram and Dylan Plouffe earned assists.

In the second period, Nielsen struck again at 9:19. This time he knocked in his own rebound in close. Justin Sourdif and Milos Roman both assisted.

Justin Sourdif increased the lead to 3-1 at 13:24. Sourdif’s sixth was assisted by Tristen Nielsen, giving him his third point of the night.

In the third period, Lukas Svejkovsky notched the game’s final goal at 7:11 of a tic-tac-toe play with Sergei Alkhimov and Dylan Plouffe.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Moose Jaw 1

Giants Tristen Nielsen and Justin Sourdif were named first and second stars of the game. Warriors Owen Hardy was third.

Giants goaltenders are two-for-two on penalty shots so far this week. Trent Miner stopped Riley McKay on Wednesday in Saskatoon and David Tendeck stopped Eric Alarie tonight.

Tristen Nielsen has now recorded three goals and four assists for seven points over the course of his four-game point streak.

Dylan Plouffe also extended his point-streak to four games thanks to his two assists. He has one goal and five assists in that span.

Next up, Giants wrap up their Prairie trip tonight (Saturday, Oct. 12) in Regina at 6 p.m.

