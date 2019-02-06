VIDEO: Trio of Langley runners turn in top performances at University of Washington invitational

A good early-season showing for Langley Mustangs distance team known as the 'Bomba Squad'

Langley Mustangs elite distance group returned from the University of Washington indoor invitational meet in Seattle with some strong finishes to celebrate.

Known as the “Bomba Squad” after their coach, Mark Bomba, the trio of Sarah Inglis, Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson posted near-record times during the two-day weekend meet that ran Jan. 25-26.

Inglis ran a blistering 15:35.89 5,000 metre race at the meet to record the third-fastest ever performance by a runner on the all-time Scottish indoor list (Inglis is originally from Scotland, where she began her running career).

For Inglis, it was a satisfying return to competition after an enforced layoff caused by a stress fracture in one knee.

“It was just eight weeks with no impact,” Inglis said of her time recuperating.

She credited coach Bomba with “holding her back” during her recovery process to make sure she didn’t re-injure her knee.

Yee turned in the second fastest time by a Canadian this season at 9:04.63 in the 3,000 metre event and was followed by Lindsay Carson who ran a 9:10.82 time.

While Yee wasn’t unhappy with her performance, she thought she could have done better.

“We got off to a rocky start [when the race began],” Yee said, “and I ended up just missing the mark.”

READ MORE: Regan Yee takes silver at Canadian Track and Field Championships

READ MORE: Inglis crosses finish line first

Carson’s time matched a 10-year-old personal best.

“Training has been going well with Mark Bomba’s group,” Carson said.

“The atmosphere is really positive.”

Bomba said the performances of all three runners bodes well for the future.

“These early season results showed they are definite candidates to hopefully make their national teams for the 2019 world track and field championships and the 2020 Olympics,” Bomba said.

Carson and Yee will be back in action this coming Friday where they will both run a 5,000 metre race.

Previous story
UFV Cascades hosting playoff game
Next story
Nanaimo Clippers to bid for national championship hockey tournament

Just Posted

Most Read

  • District offers help in writing grant proposals

    Available to community groups

  • Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joins Columbia Basin Trust board

    (Columbia Basin) - Columbia Basin Trust is announcing changes to its Board of Directors including Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joining the board.

  • Cool icicles

    Houston Today photographer, Shiela Pepping captured this cool photo of icicles on her home.

  • District pursues new well

    Current infrastructure is aging

  • AdventureSmart

    Houston Search and Rescue presented AdventureSmart: Winter Safety to Houston and area schools. The AdventureSmart provides a safety education for every season. They teach age appropriate essentials of outdoor safety and information to help reduce risks and to help prevent accidents. Happy Jacks in Houston gave a donation from their annual Christmas breakfast to help cover the costs of providing each student with a safety kit. The projects include Hug-a-tree and survive, Paddlesmart and Snow safety. (L-R first two photos) Babine Elementary School, Twain Sullivan Elementary School. (Submitted photos)

  • Painting at the Plaza

    The PV Plaza held a wine and painting night recently. They had a great turn out and a fun evening for all who attended. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • BC Hydro warns customers about scams

    Fraudsters posing as BC Hydro employees were 50 per cent more successful in their attempts to steal money in 2018 than 2017, leaving BC Hydro customers out nearly $45,000.