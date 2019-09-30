VIDEO: Trinity Western Spartans make it seven in a row

UBC is the latest to fall to Langley-based women's soccer team

Spartan midfield player Sierra Halldorson connects during Saturday’s game against the UBC Thunderbirds at Chase Office Field in Langley. (TWU photo)

Brooklyn Tidder headed a go-ahead goal in the 76th minute to lead the No. 2-ranked Trinity Western Spartans to a 2-0 win over the visiting UBC Thunderbirds at Chase Office Field.

It was the seventh win in a row for the Langley-based team.

Kathryn Harvey also scored for TWU in the 85th minute to secure a critical mid-season win over rival UBC., while goalkeeper Hannah Miller of Langley made three saves.

TWU improved it’s overall record to 7-0-1.

Since a scoreless season-opening draw with UBC, the Spartans haven’t lost a game.

Spartans nearly opened the scoring early on, with Rachel Hutchinson’s seventh-minute shot stopped by UBC’s Emily Moore before the Spartans Gabi Short sailed an opportunity just over the bar.

In the ninth-minute, the T-Birds had a chance of their own, but an offside call negated what could have been a UBC goal.

Into the second half, the Spartans had a prime chance in the 74th minute, when Jenaya Robertson’s free kick was just tipped over the net by Moore.

On the ensuing corner kick the Spartans pulled ahead after Sierra Halldorson’s cross found its way to Tidder, who headed home what would stand as the game-winning goal.

TWU added an insurance goal, when Harvey chipped the ball to the right of a rushing Moore, before firing home the Spartans second goal into an empty net.

TWU finished the night with a 12-6 edge in shots and 8-3 edge in shots on goal.

TWU Coach Graham Roxburgh called it a “really big win.”

“I thought we played really well,” Roxburgh said.

“I thought UBC looked dangerous. It was a good game between two good teams. I felt we were a bit unlucky not to connect with Rachel in behind early on in the game. But I thought we dealt with their threats really well. I felt Brooklyn and Liz [Hicks] played well and Danielle Thune did well to thwart the attack of Dani Steer, who is a really good player.

READ MORE: TWU Spartans soccer team opens preseason in England

READ MORE: TWU Spartans women’s soccer team defeats Calgary to win Canada West championship

UBC and TWU have combined to win the last five Canada West championships, with the Spartans winning in 2014, 2017 and 2018 and the T-Birds winning in 2015 and 2016.

The Spartans are unbeaten in their last five games (4-0-1) with the T-Birds, going back to the CW semifinals in 2017.

Last year, the Spartans put together an eight-match winning streak, which included a 2-1 win over UBC.

Next, Spartans hit the road, facing UNBC in Prince George on Friday (Oct. 4) before heading to Calgary to take on the Dino’s on Sunday (Oct. 6).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter