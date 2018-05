Youth from all over the Lower Mainland played soccer in sunny weather

A member of the U10 Sts’ailes soccer team scores a goal Saturday during the Sts’ailes Youth Soccer Tournament.

Youth from age categories U5 to U21 played soccer in sunny weather at the 17th Annual Sts’ailes Youth Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

Multiple games spanned the Sts’ailes athletic field, which hosted 31 teams over the course of the event.

Run by volunteers and the Sts’ailes administration, the tournament’s goal is to provide structure for youth and is open to all entrants-including non-First Nations teams.