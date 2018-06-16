Lila Stewart, on Vanity, races for the finish line at the Stampede Warm-Up barrel racing event Saturday. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

VIDEO: Stampede warm-up action with barrel racing this weekend

BCBRA Stampede Warm-Up and Afterburn Slot Races running at the Stampede Grounds

Two weeks before the Williams Lake Stampede, barrel racers have taken over the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

The Stampede Warm-Up and Afterburn Slot Race are taking place Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The annual BC Barrel Racing Association’s Warm-Up event saw 183 racers take to the grounds on Saturday, with more than 150 expected for Sunday’s races.

The top pay-out for each winner of the five divisions Sunday is expected to be $1,884.

It’s the first time the Afterburn event will be held in Williams Lake and organizers Melynda Neufeld and Sandy Zayachkowski are excited for the action to get started at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Spectating is free, and the community is invited to come out and watch the racers.

