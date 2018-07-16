VIDEO: Sproat Lake hosts annual regatta

The annual Sproat Lake Regatta kicked off with a show ‘n shine on Friday, and was followed by two full days of boat racing on Saturday and Sunday.
If you missed any of the action, check our video of the event.
2018 Alberni Valley event featured two days of boat racing action
Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final.
Victoria team goes 7-0 for the week in Central Saanich, beats host team 10-1 in final
Abbotsford's Ryan Burns took top spot in last Thursday's Champion of Champions Invitational.
Work on the Schacher Shelter began a few years ago, and last year the shelter was officially opened at the 13km launch site on Mount 7, but it has taken continued support to build it into more than the structure that stood last year.
Senior 'A' baseball team loses four games in weekend home-and-home against Whitefish squad
This weekend the Spartan Race took place at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Participants from across North America came to town to compete in one of the most intense races the City has seen.
West Coast League club will draw for end-of-life package for one lucky, forward-looking fan