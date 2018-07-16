Brook Butler (front) and Al Peffers compete in the 260 HP class at the 2018 Sproat Lake Regatta on Sunday, July 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

VIDEO: Sproat Lake hosts annual regatta

2018 Alberni Valley event featured two days of boat racing action

  • Jul. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The annual Sproat Lake Regatta kicked off with a show ‘n shine on Friday, and was followed by two full days of boat racing on Saturday and Sunday.

If you missed any of the action, check our video of the event.

