VIDEO: Soccer Saturdays on the West Coast

Ucluelet youth soccer players refuel with delicious orange slices during the Dec. 14 friendly year-end tournament at Tugwell Fields. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Soccer fever swept over the Coast last month as over 40 young players from four Ucluelet-Tofino teams laced up for a fun year-end tournament at Tugwell Fields.

To kick off the last Soccer Saturdays of 2019, each team set off a smoke bomb in their team colour and did a lap around the field.

Coach Ken Griffin from Ucluelet said soccer is growing on the West Coast.

“It’s the best sport. There are a lot of kids who are playing this year and the sport itself is taking off. It’s getting really popular,” said Griffin.

“I love the team aspect of the game, how the kids all become a unit on and off the field, how they hang out together at school and at the park, and the lessons [that soccer] teaches them about sportsmanship and just how to treat each other with respect,” he said.

December’s fun tournament was organized by coach Jamie Carson with help from many parents and volunteers.

Soccer starts up again the week of Jan. 6 and the season ends with the mini-world cup event in the spring.

Parents interested in registering their child are encouraged to contact the District of Ucluelet Parks and Recreation (250-726-7772) or Tofino Recreation (250-725-3229).

