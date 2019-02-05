VIDEO: Sir Charles Tupper wins Timberwolves Classic

The Sir Charles Tupper Tigers took home the 2019 Timberwolves Classic senior boys title with a big win on Saturday night.
The Vancouver-based team earned top spot at the Robert Bateman Secondary-hosted tournament by edging the Vernon Panthers 80-77 in the championship game.
Video by: Joshua Watkins/Black Press
The Tigers’ path to the title included wins over Bodwell on Thursday, New Westminster on Friday and Byrne Creek on Saturday afternoon.
Vernon also had a strong showing, with wins over St. Thomas More Collegiate, G.W. Graham and North Delta.
Congratulations to the Sir Charles Tupper Tigers on capturing the 2019 Sr Boys Timberwolves Classic Championship! #TimberwolvesClassic @BCHoopScoop @theBCSportsHub @htsumura @AbbyNews @BenLypka @SCTupperNation @bcboysbball pic.twitter.com/P5MsYi7IEx
— Bateman Boys Basketball (@bateman_bball) February 3, 2019
The host Timberwolves opened with an 85-81 overtime win over Steveston-London, but then fell 68-59 to Byrne Creek to fall out of the title hunt. Bateman then lost 93-67 to New Westminster.
The Rick Hansen Hurricanes followed a similar path, defeating Argyle 73-61, but then losing 65-57 to North Delta. The Hurricanes closed off the tournament with a 73-64 win over G.W. Graham. Hansen’s Gurkaran Mangat was named to the tournament all-star team.
Here are your All-Stars from the 2019 Senior Boys Timberwolves Classic Tournament!#TimberwolvesClassic@BCHoopScoop @theBCSportsHub @htsumura @AbbyNews @BenLypka @bcboysbball pic.twitter.com/BIsMjqGjbI
— Bateman Boys Basketball (@bateman_bball) February 4, 2019