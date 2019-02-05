VIDEO: Sir Charles Tupper wins Timberwolves Classic

The Sir Charles Tupper Tigers celebrate a title win at the Timberwolves Classic senior boys basketball tournament on Saturday.

The Sir Charles Tupper Tigers took home the 2019 Timberwolves Classic senior boys title with a big win on Saturday night.

The Vancouver-based team earned top spot at the Robert Bateman Secondary-hosted tournament by edging the Vernon Panthers 80-77 in the championship game.

Video by: Joshua Watkins/Black Press

The Tigers’ path to the title included wins over Bodwell on Thursday, New Westminster on Friday and Byrne Creek on Saturday afternoon.

Vernon also had a strong showing, with wins over St. Thomas More Collegiate, G.W. Graham and North Delta.

The host Timberwolves opened with an 85-81 overtime win over Steveston-London, but then fell 68-59 to Byrne Creek to fall out of the title hunt. Bateman then lost 93-67 to New Westminster.

The Rick Hansen Hurricanes followed a similar path, defeating Argyle 73-61, but then losing 65-57 to North Delta. The Hurricanes closed off the tournament with a 73-64 win over G.W. Graham. Hansen’s Gurkaran Mangat was named to the tournament all-star team.