VIDEO: Seabird Island welcomes Indigenous canoe, kayak championships

The event saw athletes chosen to be on the B.C. development team for the 2020 North American games

Competitors head to shore during the BC Indigenous Provincial Canoe and Kayak Championships at Seabird Island. (Chris Duchaine/Black Press Media)

Dozens of Indigenous youth gathered at Seabird Island over the weekend to compete for provincial glory and a spot on the B.C. development team for canoe and kayak races.

On Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22, Seabird Island’s Maria Slough played host to the 2019 BC Indigenous Provincial Canoe and Kayak Championships.

The championships welcomed First Nations, Metis and Inuit paddlers born between 2001 and 2007 to compete for provincial titles in the U13, U15 and U18 divisions for both the marathon canoe and sprint kayak races.

The weekend competition also served as way to identify potential athletes for a Team BC Development Squad, that could potentially participate in the 2020 North American Indigenous Games, taking place in Halifax next July.

Athletes selected for the development team have the opportunity to work towards being on the final Team BC roster for the 2020 games.

