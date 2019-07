Over a thousand runners geared up to battle the tough terrain and obstacle courses

The Rugged Maniac 5k Obstacle Race & Mud Run returned to Cloverdale this year, bringing in a crowd of over a thousand runners.

The race centred around the Bill Reid Amphitheatre. This year’s race included obstacles that forced runners to jump over fire and climb above water.

Rugged Maniac is designed to be a “recess for grown-ups” which included food trucks and a beer garden for runners.

