VIDEO: Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to town

In just two weeks from now Williams Lake hockey fans will be given the opportunity to show their community spirit and love for the game when Rogers Hometown Hockey rolls into town Jan. 5-7.

The free family festivities being Friday and will continue all weekend.

Friday

• Family pep rally, mural unveiling and Gadzukes performance in the Gibraltar Room: 10:30 a.m. to noon

• Hockey film at Paradise Cinemas ‘The Rocket,’ by donation: 1:30 p.m.

• Colouring contest, Tourism Discovery Centre: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday (on-site downtown Williams Lake)

• Welcome by the Williams Lake Indian Band: 11:45 a.m.

• Hometown Hockey Festival: noon to 6 p.m.

Off Site

• Williams Lake Stampeders hockey game: 8:30 p.m. (Tara Slone puck drop)

Sunday (on-site downtown Williams Lake)

• Hometown hockey festival: noon to 7 p.m.

• Ron MacLean and Tara Slone live broadcast from downtown Williams Lake: 3:30 p.m. pre-game show, 4 p.m. faceoff

Off Site

• Stampeders hockey game: 1:30 p.m. puck drop

Also don’t miss a rotary barbecue on site all weekend. Other groups and organizations participating include Denisiqi Services Society, Changing Directions, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District, KidSport, Williams Lake Stampede Association, Williams Lake Stampders Hockey Alumni and Hockey History and the TNG.

There will be a free outdoor ice skating rink at Kiwanis Park, weather permitting, and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society will be hosting a skate exchange where residents can bring their used skates to trade in for new skates to you.

More information on the weekend’s events is also available on Facebook by searching ‘Rogers Hometown Hockey Williams Lake.’