VIDEO: Regional swim championships held in Langley

Hundreds of swimmers competed in the weekend Lower Mainland Region event held at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of swimmers competed in the Lower Mainland Regional “East” Championships hosted by the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club over the Feb. 8-9 weekend at the Walnut Grove pool.

All swimmers had to post a minimum time to qualify for the invitational event, regardless of gender, age or size of the pool.

Ages ranged from 10 and under to 15 and over.

Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club is offering free two-week tryouts for the 2019-2020 season at Walnut Grove, WC Blair and Matsqui pools from the 1st-15th of every month funtil June.

Call Langley 604-532-5257, Abbotsford 604-825-1856 or email laoscadmin@telus.net for more details.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com