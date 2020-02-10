VIDEO: Regional swim championships held in Langley

Hundreds of swimmers competed in the Lower Mainland Regional “East” Championships hosted by the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club over the Feb. 8-9 weekend at the Walnut Grove pool.
All swimmers had to post a minimum time to qualify for the invitational event, regardless of gender, age or size of the pool.
Ages ranged from 10 and under to 15 and over.
READ ALSO: LOSC novice swimmers make a splash
READ ALSO: Gold medals and broken records for Langley swimmers
Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club is offering free two-week tryouts for the 2019-2020 season at Walnut Grove, WC Blair and Matsqui pools from the 1st-15th of every month funtil June.
Call Langley 604-532-5257, Abbotsford 604-825-1856 or email laoscadmin@telus.net for more details.
More to come.
dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter