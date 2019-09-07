VIDEO: PPW returns to Abbotsford with Back in Session

Pro wrestling returns to the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Saturday night

Jordie Taylor tries to weaken Abbotsford’s Todd Quality during PPW action on Saturday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The stars of Pacific Pro Wrestling returned to Abbotsford for the first time since May as the promotion presents its Back in Session show at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Saturday.

Results for the show were:

Bishop and Sean Gaston defeated Braydon Goss and Travis Williams

Bishop then beat Gaston to earn a spot in the PPW world title tournament on Nov. 9

Camaro Cope won a triple threat match over Shreddz and Nolan James

Erik Strange and Eddie Osbourne beat Miles Deville and Vance Nevada

Osbourne then defeated Strange to also secure a spot in the tournament

Rylee Jade was awarded the win over Scarlett Black via referee’s decision after Black would not stop attacking her following the match

BJ Laredo and Jayce D’Arcy wrestled to a double-countout

Todd Quality pinned Jordie Taylor

The main event saw Judas Icarus defeat Beef Boy to also advance to the tournament

The next PPW show occurs on Oct. 5 at the Air Cadets building. Then the championship tournament goes down on Nov. 9 back at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.