VIDEO: PPW returns to Abbotsford with Back in Session

The stars of Pacific Pro Wrestling returned to Abbotsford for the first time since May as the promotion presents its Back in Session show at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Saturday.
Results for the show were:
Bishop and Sean Gaston defeated Braydon Goss and Travis Williams
Bishop then beat Gaston to earn a spot in the PPW world title tournament on Nov. 9
Camaro Cope won a triple threat match over Shreddz and Nolan James
Erik Strange and Eddie Osbourne beat Miles Deville and Vance Nevada
Osbourne then defeated Strange to also secure a spot in the tournament
Rylee Jade was awarded the win over Scarlett Black via referee’s decision after Black would not stop attacking her following the match
BJ Laredo and Jayce D’Arcy wrestled to a double-countout
Todd Quality pinned Jordie Taylor
The main event saw Judas Icarus defeat Beef Boy to also advance to the tournament
The next PPW show occurs on Oct. 5 at the Air Cadets building. Then the championship tournament goes down on Nov. 9 back at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.