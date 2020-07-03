VIDEO: Port Clements bumper golf course in full swing

Village of Port Clements councillor Kazamir Falconbridge, along with his children Charles and Sequoia, is pictured at the Port Clements bumper golf course on Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Port Clements bumper golf course was in full swing last weekend, welcoming residents for six holes of free, social distancing-friendly golf at the community park soccer field.

Local resident Linda Berston, who has been at the forefront of the initiative along with her sister Sharon Buckley, told the Observer that village and recreation committee staff were very helpful in ironing out all of the details.

“This is something people can do outside with big spaces and few faces, and have some fun,” Berston said of the small course. “Hopefully people will come out and have a round.”

Volunteers helped mow parts of the field to create both greens and rough, placed tee markers at the various holes and affixed a course map to the fence.

The use of bumper targets instead of holes avoids the issue of players having to remove flag poles and keeps the course in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Players are also asked to bring their own equipment and follow posted course rules, such as maximum of four players at a time, as well as proper golf etiquette.

ALSO READ: Port Clements tentatively approves turning soccer field into small golf course

Councillor Kazamir Falconbridge and his children Charles and Sequoia came out to play on opening day (June 27), and said they would be back for more despite losing a few balls in the ample rough.

“For a course that was put together by volunteers on a soccer field, I think they did a pretty good job,” Falconbridge said. “There are some good hazards … and some good distance as well, lots of variety and it works good for kids as well as somebody who is an avid golfer.”

A map of the Port Clements bumper golf course. (Haida Gwaii Recreation/Facebook photo)

Do you have something we should report on? Email:karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on

” target=”_blank”>Twitter.

Haida Gwaii Observer