Pickleball has taken to the ice in Vernon, as demonstrated in a video shared by Michael J. Botterill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Michael J. Botterill/Facebook)

VIDEO: Pickleball hits the ice in the Okanagan

Could this be the next big winter sport?

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

It just might be the next big winter sport, and it appears to have been played in Vernon for the first time on Christmas Day 2020.

Michael J. Botterill and Beck Hackman, founders of Vernon-based BottMan Pickleball, have been helping to grow the popular paddle sport for years in the local area.

After being challenged by a hockey player to see how well his pickleball skills hold up while on skates, Botterill agreed to a game of pickleball on the frozen surface of Mud Lake, in the Middleton Mountain area.

The results were so much fun, the two plan to hold another game at Vernon’s Okanagan Training Rink while collecting donations for the local Salvation Army Food Bank.

“It was just so much fun,” Botterill said of the game he played against some locals who happened to be out for a skate on Christmas Day at the remote lake.

Botterill only has one game under his belt, but it was enough to tell him what sorts of skills are most helpful when playing pickleball on ice – skating tops the list.

Botterill and Hackman are certified as pickleball instructors throughout the Okanagan Valley. About three years ago they started working on their company, BottMan Pickleball, and have already designed their third junior paddle. Lightweight with a smaller grip, Hackman says it’s perfect for players aged six through 16 — and it’s also manufactured locally in Kamloops.

The two also developed a junior training program through the Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) and have been running camps at the Predator Ridge facility while the VPA facility is under construction.

So far they’ve introduced 150 beginners to the sport, and growing the sport locally is an exciting prospect for them considering Vernon’s sparkling new pickleball facility, which just had a new roof installed in November.

“Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex … is a stadium that will honestly be one of the best facilities in North America …” Botterill said.

READ MORE: Raising the roof over Vernon Pickleball courts

Botterill hopes to get younger hockey players looking at pickleball a little differently. It could also present an option to keep practising while group sports are curtailed by restrictions related to the pandemic.

Though he’s an experienced pickleball player, Botterill said combining the sport with a slippery playing surface is another level of workout.

The two will host another session of singles play on skates at the Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7, from 12 to 2 p.m. The session will involve five players who will need to sign a waiver and wear a mask while playing, and the event will be streamed live on Michael Botterill’s Facebook page.

Online donations will be made possible through Facebook and BottMan Pickleball, with proceeds going towards the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria’s 55+ BC Games committee planning for safe 2021 competition

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Surrey team donates $17K they raised to play in big tournament, later cancelled by COVID
Next story
Achieving fitness goals in 2021

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Surrey’s most-read online stories from 2020

    These are some of the stories you clicked on the most this year

  • Lily May rides into Rossland

    This innovative sculpture, commissioned by RCAC, is in her new home at Rossland Miners Hall

  • District seeks federal grant for arena upgrades

    Lobby up for retrofit; dehumidifier needs improvement

  • CNC’s adventure tourism program on hold

    Still not 'off the radar' says CNC's regional principal

  • Finding light in a dark year, to hold on to for tomorrow

    Just like consuming news in 2020 felt like it was all about COVID, writing it also often felt exhausting especially when every incident, event, opportunity, funding had a pandemic-releated caveat to it. So when we went through the entire year's news to compile the Year In Review for this and next edition, that's when we realized that yes, 2020 was about COVID but also about so many more things.

  • Ups and downs of business in Revelstoke in 2020

    A look back at what happened in the business community

  • Successful Christmas event in Houston

    Houston Link to Learning held a successful Christmas event Dec. 17 by distributing toys, a Christmas meal and goody bags. At top, program assistant Rebecca Ells, manager Marian Ells and Cheryl Gatzke with some of the toys donated and well-appreciated by individuals and bolstered by TC Energy. At bottom, food coordinator Jenna Kettle and adult literacy practitioner Jen Williams with some of the food that was prepared. Volunteer drivers delivered 68 meals and goody bags to seniors in the community, (Angelique Houlihan photos)