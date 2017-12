Penticton Vees goalie Adam Scheel kicks aside a puck during his 3-0 shutout against the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Wednesday. Kristi Patton/Western News

Feeling in the festive spirit after a recent practice, some of the Penticton Vees and head coach Fred Harbinson shared their Christmas memories with the Penticton Western News.

The Penticton Vees are on Christmas break until their road games Dec. 29 and 30 in Wenatchee against the Wild but will return to the SOEC Jan. 5 when they take on Prince George at home with a 7 p.m. start.

VIDEO