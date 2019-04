Pumba and Simba carry Timon in the finale of the Hakuna Matata number of the Glengarry Figure Skating Club show The Lion King. The show takes place on April 11 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Brennan Philliips — Western News)

The Glengarry Figure Skating Club is hosting their annual show tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The skaters have been working extremely hard on their show, The Lion King.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for kids 12 and under and all proceeds go to the club.

