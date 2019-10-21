VIDEO: PBR Canada returns to Abbotsford

Alberta’s Garrett Green took home first place to win his first career Professional Bull Riders Canada title at the Abbotsford Classic on Saturday night.

The event, which occurred at the Abbotsford Centre, saw Green qualify as one of the 10 riders to battle for the championship after a good showing in the opening round.

He then won Round of the championship round with an 84.5-point trip on Mogely the bull. The last man to leave the chutes in the championship round, Green continued the momentum, again recording the top marks when he reached the eight-second whistle aboard OMB Legal Issues for 87.5 points.

Green’s flawless performance earned him a check for $6,472.54, in addition to 530 Canadian and 170 world points.

As the season winds ever-closer to the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas on Nov. 6 to 10, Green is now ranked No. 57 in the world, 441.66 points outside of the Top 35.

On the hunt for his first Canadian national title, Green also gained crucial ground in the Canadian national standings. With the Canadian Champion set to earn a $50,000 bonus in addition to the coveted title on Nov. 22 and 23 in Saskatoon. Green cracked into the nation’s Top 10, now No. 7, 1314.58 points behind No. 1 Dakota Buttar.

Alberta’s Brock Radford finished second in Abbotsford to collect $4,526.25, along with 265 Canadian and 90 world points.

First riding Preacher Man for 83.5 points in Round 1, the Albertan remained perfect when he tied for the championship round win with an 87.5-point trip aboard Grey Eyes.

Third went to Alberta’s Wacey Finkbeiner after he covered Speak Easy for 83 points in Round 1 and Kubota’s Big Orange Tractor for 86.5 points in the championship round.

He netted $2,036.81, in addition to 153.33 Canadian and 55 world points.

For the second time this season, Uptown Funk was the high-marked bull of the event. In his trip with Biever in the championship round the bovine athlete recorded the top marks in earning a 43.5-point bull score.

The Monster Energy Tour next travels to Edmonton Oct. 26 with the Command Tubular Edmonton Classic.