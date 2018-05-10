VIDEO: Paddling in sync

Prince Rupert’s dragon boating team, the Rainbow Warriors, have begun their season with weekly practices. The group meets on Mondays and Thursdays at Cowbay Floats where they practice getting their strokes in sync. (Marc Fawcett-Atkinson / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Rainbow Warriors are getting their strokes ready for the summer

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

