VIDEO: Pacific Pro Wrestling debuts at Abbotsford Arts Centre

PPW hosts Wrestling with Homelessness fundraiser on Saturday night

Riea Von Slasher enters the ring during Saturday’s PPW show. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The stars of Pacific Pro Wrestling returned to Abbotsford on Saturday night, for the first-ever Wrestling with Homelessness event – which raised money for the Cyrus Centre in Abbotsford.

The event occurred at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, the first time PPW has hosted an event at that venue.

Results from the card included:

The Breakfast Club (Elliot Tyler and Judas Icarus) defeating Adam Ryder and Davey Deals

Matt Xstatic winning the “Fresh Faces Fatal Four-Way” over Daniel Makabe, Chase James and Pitfall Jones, after he pinned Makabe

Bow Ties and Biceps (Shreddz and Travis Cole) beat The Voros Twins

Riea Von Slasher won a women’s triple threat over Bambi Hall and Scarlett Black, after she pinned Hall

Tony Baroni defeated Todd Quality

In the main event, The Breakfast Club beat Bow Ties and Biceps

Video by: Kevin MacDonald