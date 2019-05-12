VIDEO: Pacific Pro Wrestling debuts at Abbotsford Arts Centre

The stars of Pacific Pro Wrestling returned to Abbotsford on Saturday night, for the first-ever Wrestling with Homelessness event – which raised money for the Cyrus Centre in Abbotsford.
The event occurred at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, the first time PPW has hosted an event at that venue.
Results from the card included:
The Breakfast Club (Elliot Tyler and Judas Icarus) defeating Adam Ryder and Davey Deals
Matt Xstatic winning the “Fresh Faces Fatal Four-Way” over Daniel Makabe, Chase James and Pitfall Jones, after he pinned Makabe
Bow Ties and Biceps (Shreddz and Travis Cole) beat The Voros Twins
Riea Von Slasher won a women’s triple threat over Bambi Hall and Scarlett Black, after she pinned Hall
Tony Baroni defeated Todd Quality
In the main event, The Breakfast Club beat Bow Ties and Biceps
Video by: Kevin MacDonald