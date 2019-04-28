VIDEO: Pacific FC nets historic win during inaugural game in Langford

More than 5,000 fans sold out seats to cheer on the brand new team

With Stewie the Starfish and over 5,000 fans cheering them on, the brand new Pacific FC brought home a historic win Sunday afternoon, beating the HFX Wanderers 1-0 to become the first ever winning team of the Canadian Premier League.

The one and only goal was scored by defender Hendrick Starostzik of Marburg, Germany about 30 minutes into the first half of the game.

“For me it’s not the biggest thing,” Starostzik said, when asked how he felt about the goal. “For me the biggest thing is to win the game.

Because I am a defender I want to have a clean sheet. It was a great feeling for me, but it doesn’t matter if the striker makes the goal, I am still happy.”

The sold out stands watched as the Vancouver Island team pushed for a second goal in the second half but held out for the 1-0 win.

Still, the team is likely feeling pretty good leaving the field today.

Held at the Westhills Stadium in Langford, the game was only the second match of the Canadian Premier League, which saw a tie game between the Hamilton Forge FC and Toronto’s York 9 FC during its game Saturday in Hamilton.

That makes the newly-formed Pacific FC the first team to earn a win in the league – and leading with three points towards the Canadian Premier League Championships.

The CPL was founded in 2017 to capitalize on the growing call for soccer in North America coming on the heels of growing viewership in professional soccer over recent years. This April marks the new national professional men’s soccer league’s official opening. Seven clubs from five provinces will play for the CPL championship as well as against premier Canadian clubs from other leagues in the Canadian Championship.

