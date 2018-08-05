VIDEO: Oldtimers motocross young at heart

Riders span generations but share passion for motocross

Master class riders take the first turn in Sunday’s final heats of the BC Oldtimers Motocross Club two-day 44th annual international race event at Agassiz Motocross Track.

The BC Oldtimers Motocross Club held its two-day 44th annual international race event over the weekend at the Agassiz Motocross Track.

Age category heats stretched across generations, with classes ranging from 80-year-olds down to under-30 racers.