Master class riders take the first turn in Sunday’s final heats of the BC Oldtimers Motocross Club two-day 44th annual international race event at Agassiz Motocross Track.

VIDEO: Oldtimers motocross young at heart

Riders span generations but share passion for motocross

The BC Oldtimers Motocross Club held its two-day 44th annual international race event over the weekend at the Agassiz Motocross Track.

Age category heats stretched across generations, with classes ranging from 80-year-olds down to under-30 racers.

Previous story
VIDEO: Westshore Rebels win over Rams in Langley
Next story
Local resident represents the Island at U14 tennis provincials

Just Posted

VIDEO: It’s James Meyer for the win, as he picks up $300 from Duncan Has Talent

 

VIDEO: Oldtimers motocross young at heart

 

Auntie Says: Look past the obvious

  • 19 hours ago

 

Islands West Produce opens 50,000 square-foot facility in Saanich

 

Most Read