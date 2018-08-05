VIDEO: Oldtimers motocross young at heart

The BC Oldtimers Motocross Club held its two-day 44th annual international race event over the weekend at the Agassiz Motocross Track.
Age category heats stretched across generations, with classes ranging from 80-year-olds down to under-30 racers.
Riders span generations but share passion for motocross
Okanagan battles Broncos in 2018 opener today at Hillside Stadium
The club became the first working equitation champter in B.C.
The 11th Annual Combined Driving Competition survives the weekend heat
West Kelowna picks up Hayden Missler and Tyler Pang from Spruce Grove for Cory Babichuk
Zach Scott, 13, is ranked in the top 10 in the province
Kelowna is 12-12 in second half with four games remaining in West Coast League season
James LeBuke and Hunter Stewardson, who swim for the Columbia Shuswap Selkirk Swim Team in Salmon Arm, qualified and competed at National Swim Competitions in July.