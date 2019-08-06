VIDEO: ‘Oldtimers’ head to Agassiz for annual motocross competition

The international competition saw dirt flying at the Agassiz track over the long weekend

The BC Oldtimers Club held their 45th annual competition at their Agassiz track on Saturday and Sunday over the long weekend. (Chris Duchaine/Black Press Media)

Felt a little revved up over the weekend?

The B.C. Oldtimers Club brought some motorcycle action to the Agassiz Speedway on Aug. 3 to 4 for the 45th annual motocross competition in the community.

The club first began in January 1974 to offer a space for veteran dirt bikers to continue racing. Officially “old timers” are 40-years of age and older, with several riders in the B.C. club hitting 80 years of age or more.

However, riders of all ages were welcome in the weekend competition, which saw many come out to the Agassiz track to watch and cheer the riders on.

