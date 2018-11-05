VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles tie Juan De Fuca Grizzlies, fall to Cowichan Valley Capitals

The Eagles will look to regroup with a home game Nov. 24 against the Campbell River Tyees.

The North Island Peewee Eagles had tough back to back games against the Juan De Fuca Grizzlies and the fast skating Cowichan Valley Capitals on the weekend.

The Eagles played the Grizzlies on Saturday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, and were actually winning 6-2 going into the third period, but the Grizzlies suddenly came alive, scoring five big goals in the last period to skate away with a 7-7 tie.

Goals went to Jack Barrett, Landon Turgeon, Zach Spafford (x4), and Lucca Stewart. Assists went to Spafford (x2), Bella Stewart, Lucca Stewart (x2), and Maddox Peterson.

The Eagles regrouped and went on to face the Capitals the next day, again at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, and once again they got out to a good start, leading 3-2 after the first period, with goals coming from Turgeon, Barrett, and Spafford (assists went to Isaiah Therrien, Peterson, Spafford, and Stewart.

The second period featured more of the same, with Barrett and Spafford both scoring to make it 5-4 going into the third period.

That was when the game slipped through the Eagles’ fingers.

The Capitals would end up scoring five goals to skate home with the come from behind win 9-6.

The Eagles will look to regroup with another home game Nov. 24 against the Campbell River Tyees, and then have a two-game series at home against the Peninsula Eagles on Dec. 1-2.