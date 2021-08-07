VIDEO: Newlands Golf and Country Club revives West Country Open event with new name

Now called the Modern Meat Open, after the title sponsor, event mixes amateur and pro players

Amateur Lee Brandt and son Joey, his caddy, at the start of the Modern Meat open at Newlands Golf and Country Club in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Professional and amateur golfers took to the links under grey skies and light rain Saturday for the Modern Meat Newlands Open at Newlands Golf and Country Club in Langley, representing a revival of the event formerly known as the West Country Open, after the hotel of the same name in Langley City.

West Country Hotel is no more, but the event is resuming with a new name provided by a new title sponsor, Modern Meat, a maker of plant-based meat alternatives.

Corey Anderson, director of golf for Newlands golf and country club, estimates the event ran about 15 years, starting in the 80’s.

“For my family, the Anderson family [owners of Newlands], it was something very near and dear to our hearts and something we wanted to resurrect,:” Anderson elaborated.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: How Langley’s Newlands Golf and Country Club is dealing with the coronovirus pandemic

Fraser Mulholland, commissioner of the Vancouver Golf Tour (VGT) had fond memories of playing in the tournament.

“I remember this event, some 30 years ago as a young amateur, playing in the tournaments, and have very fond memories of playing with some of the professionals,” Mulholland said, “thinking about elevating my game, and trying to be them.”

“It’s a true open,” Mulholland told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue

Among the amateur golfers teeing off Saturday was Milner resident Lee Brandt, who declared that he “bleeds Newlands” after firing his first shot.

“I played here as a junior,” Brandt explained.

Brandt, who is a part-owner of Newlands, was accompanied by his oldest son Joey, who acted as his caddy.

The 36-hole stroke-play championship, an official part of the VGT, had room for 200 players – 40 pros and 160 amateurs.

It was set to wrap up Sunday.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times