VIDEO: New ownership group excited for season, and beyond, at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort’s new, private owners, KevLar Development Group, said Friday’s official lodge and restaurant opening received an exceptional turnout.

“The response from the local communities was terrific and hopefully everyone liked what they saw at the new resort, so far,” stated a post on the Mt. Timothy Ski Area Facebook Page.

“Cheers everyone and we will remain open until ski season begins with restaurant hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.”

Mt. Timothy patrons will also be able to purchase their seasons passes prior the hill’s opening.

