Taylor was competing in Edmonton as part of Team B.C.

Submitted by Power By You

Nelson’s Emily Taylor captured bronze at the junior national weightlifting championships in Edmonton on Jan. 18.

Taylor, an athlete at Power By You, was selected to represent B.C. at the event after a qualifying performance last August.

Her best snatch was 52 kilograms (115 pounds) and her clean and jerk was 62 kg (137 pounds).

The next competition is Penticton’s Okanagan Valley Throwdown in March when 13 local athletes will be competing as individuals and as teams.