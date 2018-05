Competitors make their way through the Mouat Mudder course on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The first-ever Mouat Mudder took over W.J. Mouat Secondary school on Friday afternoon.

The event saw teams of five run, jump, swim and climb to excellence on the obstacle course race.

Teams made up of Mouat students and teachers, Abbotsford Fire Rescues Service and the Abbotsford Police Department battled it out through eight challenging obstacles.

Organizers stated they want the event to become an annual tradition.

Video by: Ben Lypka