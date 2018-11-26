VIDEO: Mission hosts Jingle Blades skate competition

More than 800 skaters from across the province were in Mission on the weekend to show off their skills.
The Mission Leisure Centre was the site for the 2018 Jingle Blades skate competition.
More than 800 skaters from around the province attended the weekend event
More than 800 skaters from across the province were in Mission on the weekend to show off their skills.
The Mission Leisure Centre was the site for the 2018 Jingle Blades skate competition.
Visit the Country Christmas Craft Show
Deals run through 2023
James Shortreed seeking temporary unescorted passes
Hockey has taken Terrell Vekved all over Canada, and now he plays in Golden for the Rockets.
Irene Dan, 13, was last seen in the 17600-block of 104th Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday evening
More and more Ballenas students join, excel at events
Pot buffer zone leaves out half of downtown. A public hearing will be held soon on zoning.