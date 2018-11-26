VIDEO: Mission hosts Jingle Blades skate competition

More than 800 skaters from around the province attended the weekend event

  • Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
More than 800 skaters from across the province were in Mission on the weekend to show off their skills.

The Mission Leisure Centre was the site for the 2018 Jingle Blades skate competition.

