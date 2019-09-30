VIDEO: Meet the Storm Part 4

We continue our Meet the Storm video series and learn more about the players. This week: why they like playing Junior B hockey, their favourite ways to recover, pre-game meals and playing style.
Watch the other videos in the series:
We continue our Meet the Storm video series and learn more about the players. This week: why they like playing Junior B hockey, their favourite ways to recover, pre-game meals and playing style.
We continue our Meet the Storm video series and learn more about the players. This week: why they like playing Junior B hockey, their favourite ways to recover, pre-game meals and playing style.
Watch the other videos in the series:
Predator Ridge brings in Golftoberfest starting Oct. 1
Tight spending budget leaves educational assistants stretched thin
The province plans to build a handyDART facility on the Burnside Road West property
The 1400-block of Quadra Street will be closed to traffic on Oct. 4
UBC is the latest to fall to Langley-based women's soccer team
Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close
Each Wednesday, athletes from Williams Lake meet for an afternoon of socializing, competition and fun at Cariboo Bowling Lanes.