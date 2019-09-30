VIDEO: Meet the Storm Part 4

We continue our Meet the Storm video series and learn more about the players. This week: why they like playing Junior B hockey, their favourite ways to recover, pre-game meals and playing style.

  • Sep. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

We continue our Meet the Storm video series and learn more about the players. This week: why they like playing Junior B hockey, their favourite ways to recover, pre-game meals and playing style.

Watch the other videos in the series:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

RELATED: Campbell River Storm bolster behind the bench team

RELATED: Campbell River Storm drop two straight, but remain near the top of the standings

Previous story
Vernon champ takes golf game to international level
Next story
Free ‘Active Aging Week’ activities offered by RDN

Just Posted

Most Read