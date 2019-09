Check out our video Q&A with this year's team

The Campbell River Storm hosted Mirror reporter Marissa Tiel for their Media Day.

We asked the players some questions and we’ll be meeting them in this video Q&A series. Check out part one below.

The Storm open their regular season against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings Friday night at 7:30 at the Rod Brind-Amour Arena.

RELATED:

Campbell River Storm bolster behind the bench team

Young Storm team sets high expectations

Storm struggle to find win column in pre-season match-ups

@marissatielmarissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.