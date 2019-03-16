VIDEO: Learning to curl at Langley Curling Centre

Langley Curling Centre held an open house to introduce the public to the sport

Have you ever wanted to learn to curl?

The Langley Curling Centre held an open house on Saturday at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The open house offered free lessons and options for next year’s leagues. As well, the open house supplied an opportunity for the public to enjoy the sport of curling.

The Langley Curling Centre held an open house today! Free lessons accompanied by great times! What a great way to introduce Langley to such a great sport. #curling #curlingbc #langley #langleybc #icesports pic.twitter.com/0v55qIrBEq — Langley Advance Times (@LangleyTimes) March 16, 2019

