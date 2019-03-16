From left to right: Trenton, Caleb, Jason and Ryan from Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley enjoyed themselves at the Langley Curling Centre open house (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

VIDEO: Learning to curl at Langley Curling Centre

Langley Curling Centre held an open house to introduce the public to the sport

  • Mar. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Have you ever wanted to learn to curl?

The Langley Curling Centre held an open house on Saturday at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The open house offered free lessons and options for next year’s leagues. As well, the open house supplied an opportunity for the public to enjoy the sport of curling.

@kieranroconnorkieran.oconnor@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QJS Girls’ volleyball team gains valuable experience at Super Spike tourney
Next story
Ice caged by Tigers in 5-2 loss

Just Posted

Most Read