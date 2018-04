The current facility, built in 1962, will be replaced this fall.

Curlers play in the final bonspiel at the Chilliwack Curling Club’s current facility on Saturday.

This weekend the final bonspiel is held in the Chilliwack Curling Club’s current building.

It’s a “bittersweet” moment according to the club’s manager Bruce Renwick, who is one of many local curlers with long-running memories at the facility.

Despite the history, Renwick is looking forward to the new building and says it is much needed in Chilliwack.

The current building replaced the original in 1962. Later, in 1988 an addition was built. The new facility is expected to open this fall.