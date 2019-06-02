VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster clinches win for Team Canada at Longine FEI Jumping Nations Cup

'A dream come true' she said

Langley’s Tiffany Foster waves to the crowd as she takes a victory gallop in the main arena at Thunderbird Show Park after she clinched victory for Team Canada at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Langley’s Tiffany Foster clinched victory for Team Canada at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Sunday afternoon at Thunderbird Show Park.

It was her winning performance that scored enough points to elevate the Canadians to top spot on the podium and a champagne-drenched celebration.

Foster, at a post-victory press conference, described how she felt as she entered the arena, knowing that her ride could make the difference between winning or losing.

“Just make sure you clinch it,” she told herself.

And when she did, the stadium erupted in cheers as a beaming Foster waved to the stands.

“It’s a dream come true,” Foster said.

For Foster, who had never won in a jumper class of any kind at tbird, the team win came just days after she ended her drought by taking the Artisan Farms Nations Welcome event on Thursday.

READ MORE: Langley’s Tiffany Foster wins on first day of international competition at the 2019 Odlum Brown BC Open

More to come.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________