VIDEO: Langley’s Simon Colyn debuts as Whitecaps player

Langley’s Simon Colyn made his Vancouver Whitecaps debut Sunday, taking the field for his first game as a full-fledged professional player at the same time that superstar Alphonso Davies, another player who started young, made his last appearance.

Davies bid Vancouver adieu in style, scoring twice in his farewell match as Whitecaps FC defeated Portland Timbers 2-1 in their 2018 MLS regular season finale.

When Davies came off the BC Place pitch in the 86th minute, he was replaced by Colyn, who was making his first-team debut.

At 16, Colyn becomes the second-youngest player to make an MLS appearance for Whitecaps FC, next only to Davies.

He is also the third-youngest to make a first-team appearance for the ‘Caps since the club’s inception in 1974.

Colyn’s parents and one of his brothers was there to see his debut.

“It was exciting to get out there,” Colyn said during a postgame video interview posted to the Whitecaps website.

Going in, he said he thought he was going to be on the bench but was told to be ready for anything.

He was happy he had the opportunity to play during Davie’s last game before “Phonzie” heads to Europe.

“I aspire to be like him,” Colyn said.

Acting Whitecaps FC head coach Craig Dalrymple praised the Langley player.

“There is a spark, he’s a talent,” Dalrymple said in remarks posted online.

“He’s not Alphonso, and we don’t want him to be Alphonso. He’s Simon Colyn and he has different qualities … the senior players were begging me to get him in, not just today’s game but earlier games because they see real talent in him.”

Colyn gets to keep his game jersey from his debut.

“I’ll probably hang it up in my room when I get back home.”

A forward/midfielder, Colyn previously played with Surrey United SC in the EA SPORTS BC Soccer Premier League before joining Whitecaps FC Residency in August 2016.

Colyn was 14 when he made his Canadian youth program debut in 2017 at the U-15 identification camp under coach Rob Gale.

Colyn joined the first team in April 2018, becoming then the 15th youngest player in league history to sign an MLS contract.

Colyn has signed a multi-year contract with options through 2022 and is the third person from the Whitecaps Residency program to sign a futures contract.