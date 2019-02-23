VIDEO: Langley Trappers take 3-2 series lead on Abbotsford Pilots

The Abbotsford Pilots are facing elimination after losing 5-3 to the Langley Trappers in the crucial game five of the two clubs’ first round Pacific Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The game, which occurred at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena on Friday night, saw the Trappers take over in the second period and ride goalie Kristian Lyon to earn the win. Langley now leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 after the victory.

Things started off decently for the Pilots, as scoring champion Baylee Wright connected on a power play goal at 7:59 of the first. The goal was just Abbotsford’s second marker with the man advantage during the playoffs. Roy McClure made it 2-0 for the Pilots a few minutes later, but just 90 seconds after that Langley’s Casey Whintors made it 2-1 with a power play goal of his own.

Trappers forward Trevor Sundher tied the game up at 13:14 and the teams headed into intermission tied at two.

Langley grabbed the lead when Carter Graham scored on the power play just 23 seconds into the second period, and Sundher added another goal late in the second to put the Trappers up 4-2.

Wright drew the Pilots to within one at 9:23 of the third period, but Lyon shut the door after that and Dustin Withrow scored an empty net goal to make it a 5-3 final.

Lyon made an incredible 52 saves in the win, including 21 in the third period with the Pilots pressing to tie the game up.

The game sets the stage for game six on Sunday in Langley. The game, which occurs at the George Preston Recreation Centre, opens at 2 p.m.

It’s a must-win situation for the Pilots on Sunday, but if they earn the victory then game seven shifts back to Abbotsford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

