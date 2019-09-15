VIDEO: Langley Rams make it six in a row

Andrew Pocrnic carried the ball for two touchdowns

Andrew Pocrnic carried the ball for two touchdowns as the Rams improved their record to 6-0 with a 28-3 road victory over the VI Raiders Saturday in Nanaimo.

Rams had four touchdowns and one convert against the Raiders, with the other touchdowns coming courtesy of Jarryd Taylor and Liam Stewart while Jayden Sheilan was responsible for the four-pointer.

There was never much doubt about the outcome, with the Rams leading seven to nothing at the end of the first quarter, up 14 to 1 by the second, then adding seven more in the third.

The win in Nanaimo came after the Rams downed a tenacious Okanagan Sun 14-10 the previous Saturday, Sept. 8 in Kelowna.

In that game, QB Tristan Secord-Yanciw engineered a 13 play 94 yard drive that resulted in the game winning touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the game .

Before that, the Rams stretched their streak to 4-0 with a 40-30 victory over the Westshore Rebels on Aug. 24

Pocrnic carried the ball 26 times for 158 yards and 1 touchdown in that game.

Next up, a trip to Langford next Saturday, Sept. 21 to play the Westshore Rebels. The game starts at 4 p.m.

