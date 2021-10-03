VIDEO: Langley Rams make it four in a row

Langley Rams won their fourth in a row of the season on Saturday, Oct. 2, downing the Westshore Rebels 37-7 at home. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rams continue to be the team to beat in the British Columbia Football Conference of the Canadian Junior Football League.

So far this season, no opponent has managed it.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, it was the turn of the Westshore Rebels, hosted by the Rams at McLeod stadium.

By the half, the Rams were leading 21-0 and by the end, the score was 37-7.

For Langley, Derek Best and Daniel Kubongo accounted for two touchdowns each, while Tato Ferreyro Araya accounted for a field goal and four converts.

Rebels’ Colby Henkel got their lone touchdown, while Marco Dizy had a single convert, both in the third quarter.

Coach Cory Philpot pronounced himself as “pretty pleased” with the performance of the team’s revised offense, bolstered with new additions from Montreal.

Philpot said two more players will be added next week, by which time he feels the offense will have come together.

“Then it’ll be completed.”

While he has been happy with the defensive team, Philpot has said the offense needed to get more points on the board.

That’s if the team is to be ready for a national championship.

In 2019, Rams lost a heartbreaker Canadian Bowl championship 11-6 to the Saskatoon Hilltops. The CJFL cancelled the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Rams currently lead their conference with four wins and no losses, while Westshore is ranked fifth with one win and three losses.

Rams have won all their victories by solid margins, beginning with the Sept. 11 22-1 defeat of the Vancouver Island Raiders, followed by the Sept. 19 7-0 blanking of the Okanagan Sun, and a Sept. 25 22-0 win over Valley Huskers.

Up next, Langley welcomes the Valley Huskers at a Saturday, Oct. 9 4 p.m. home game at McLeod.

Oct 17, Rams, have an away game against the Rebels.

The archived video of the game against the Rebels can be viewed online.

