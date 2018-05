Canadian Junior Football team from Langley holds spring training camp this weekend at McLeod stadium

The Langley Rams are hosting their spring training camp this weekend from May 4 to May 6.

The Rams play in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) under the British Columbia Football Conference.

The Rams’ first game of the season begins on August 4th at 4 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium against the Westshore Rebels.

Founded in 1948, the Rams will open their 70th anniversary this season and the CJFL’s 110th anniversary on August 4th.