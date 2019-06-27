VIDEO Langley Little Britches rodeo big fun for participants

It was the 54th edition of the annual event for young competitors

Emilee Higgins from Knutsford, showed good form in the pole bending competition. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

There have may have been slightly fewer competitors, but the fun factor still pinned the needle at the 54th annual Little Britches Rodeo held on the weekend at the Langley Riders Society arena in Brookswood.

John Scotton, a member of the Langley Riders rodeo committee, estimated there were about 70 competitors on Saturday and about 80 on Sunday, down from the usual 100-plus per day.

“Attendance is down because a lot of our contestants are from up north, and times are tough [up there] with mills closing,” Scotton observed.

“I’m sure we’ll make a profit, just not as much as before,” Scotton told the Langley Advance Times.

BC Little Britches Rodeo Association president Mike Gill explained competitors at the different Little Britches rodeos get points for taking part.

“Just for fun,” Gill stressed.

At the end of the season, the 20 kids with the most points, 10 from the junior and 10 from the senior age groups, get a banquet and prizes.

A non-profit organization, the BC Little Britches Rodeo Association along with local rodeo clubs throughout the province host rodeos throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Communities from Langley to Merritt, Falkland and Barriere to several Interior towns including Clinton, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and as far north as Prince George participate.

